Should You Invest in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Now?

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM)’s stock price has decreased by -2.17 compared to its previous closing price of 41.93. However, the company has seen a -5.00% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for WPM is at 0.53. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for WPM is $50.67, which is $12.26 above the current market price. The public float for WPM is 450.01M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.82% of that float. The average trading volume for WPM on February 23, 2023 was 2.18M shares.

The -13.88% Decline of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s (WPM) Stock in the Past Quarter

WPM’s stock has fallen by -5.00% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.63% and a quarterly rise of 10.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.71% for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.99% for WPM stock, with a simple moving average of 10.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WPM

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WPM reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for WPM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 24th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to WPM, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on March 08th of the previous year.

WPM Trading at -3.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares sank -10.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPM fell by -5.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.87. In addition, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. saw 4.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.28 for the present operating margin

+54.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stands at +62.82. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 12.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.41.