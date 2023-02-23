Should You Invest in ING Groep N.V. (ING) Now?

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING)’s stock price has decreased by -1.73 compared to its previous closing price of 13.85. but the company has seen a -3.68% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 07/08/21 that Major banks still tagged for funding Amazon rainforest destruction

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ING is at 1.60. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ING is 3.67B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.09% of that float. The average trading volume for ING on February 23, 2023 was 3.80M shares.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Stock Records 15.83% Quarterly Movement

ING Groep N.V. (ING) has experienced a -3.68% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.58% drop in the past month, and a 15.83% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.27% for ING. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.58% for ING stock, with a simple moving average of 27.07% for the last 200 days.

ING Trading at 3.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares sank -1.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ING fell by -3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.96. In addition, ING Groep N.V. saw 11.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.