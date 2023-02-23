Should You Invest in Guardant Health Inc. (GH) Now?

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ: GH)’s stock price has increased by 1.88 compared to its previous closing price of 27.15. However, the company has experienced a -0.93% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

, and the 36-month beta value for GH is at 0.86. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GH is $64.81, which is $37.59 above the current market price. The public float for GH is 97.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.66% of that float. The average trading volume for GH on February 23, 2023 was 1.82M shares.

The -36.25% Simple Moving Average of Guardant Health Inc.’s (GH) Stock in the Past 200 Days

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) has experienced a -0.93% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -18.07% drop in the past month, and a -42.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.52% for GH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.58% for GH stock, with a simple moving average of -36.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GH stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for GH by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for GH in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $36 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GH reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $65. The rating they have provided for GH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 01st, 2022.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to GH, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

GH Trading at -11.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, as shares sank -14.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GH fell by -0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.69. In addition, Guardant Health Inc. saw 1.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GH starting from Kalia Kumud, who sale 3,125 shares at the price of $51.87 back on Nov 15. After this action, Kalia Kumud now owns 20,135 shares of Guardant Health Inc., valued at $162,082 using the latest closing price.

Kalia Kumud, the Chief Information Officer of Guardant Health Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $51.39 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Kalia Kumud is holding 18,530 shares at $102,781 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-109.36 for the present operating margin

+66.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guardant Health Inc. stands at -108.57. Equity return is now at value -145.60, with -30.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.72.