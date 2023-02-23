Should You Invest in Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Now?

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX)’s stock price has increased by 3.89 compared to its previous closing price of 7.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.01% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ENVX is $29.29, which is $22.22 above the current market price. The public float for ENVX is 127.53M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.69% of that float. The average trading volume for ENVX on February 23, 2023 was 3.92M shares.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) has seen a -2.01% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.73% gain in the past month and a -35.81% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.17% for ENVX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.41% for ENVX stock, with a simple moving average of -37.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENVX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENVX stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for ENVX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ENVX in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $20 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2023.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENVX reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for ENVX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2022.

Janney gave a rating of “Buy” to ENVX, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

ENVX Trading at -11.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.76%, as shares surge +3.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENVX fell by -2.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.41. In addition, Enovix Corporation saw -33.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENVX starting from ATKINS BETSY S, who sale 1,481 shares at the price of $8.31 back on Feb 13. After this action, ATKINS BETSY S now owns 197,561 shares of Enovix Corporation, valued at $12,307 using the latest closing price.

Lahiri Ashok, the Chief Technology Officer of Enovix Corporation, sale 2,000 shares at $12.81 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Lahiri Ashok is holding 1,358,265 shares at $25,620 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENVX

Equity return is now at value -32.60, with -25.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.07.