Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX: SENS)’s stock price has decreased by -3.77 compared to its previous closing price of 1.06. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/14/21 that Novavax, AMC, Orphazyme, Corsair Gaming: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX: SENS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.70x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.91. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for SENS is 435.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.10% of that float. On February 23, 2023, the average trading volume of SENS was 2.51M shares.

Understanding the 5.16% Volatility Levels of Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s (SENS) Stock in the Past 30 Days

SENS’s stock has fallen by -7.27% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.82% and a quarterly drop of -13.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.52% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.16% for Senseonics Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.72% for SENS stock, with a simple moving average of -18.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SENS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SENS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for SENS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SENS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $6 based on the research report published on August 19th of the previous year 2021.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SENS reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for SENS stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on April 01st, 2021.

SENS Trading at -6.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SENS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.52%, as shares sank -8.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SENS fell by -7.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1125. In addition, Senseonics Holdings Inc. saw -0.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SENS starting from JAIN Mukul, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $1.97 back on Aug 04. After this action, JAIN Mukul now owns 2,506,156 shares of Senseonics Holdings Inc., valued at $98,500 using the latest closing price.

Fiorentino Edward, the Director of Senseonics Holdings Inc., sale 63,553 shares at $1.65 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that Fiorentino Edward is holding 427,739 shares at $104,862 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SENS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-418.15 for the present operating margin

-5.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Senseonics Holdings Inc. stands at -2211.88. Equity return is now at value -313.70, with 115.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.85.