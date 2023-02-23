Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG)’s stock price has decreased by -3.61 compared to its previous closing price of 60.94. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.84% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) is 5.87x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for STNG is 0.45. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) is $72.43, which is $10.83 above the current market price. The public float for STNG is 48.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.32% of that float. On February 23, 2023, STNG’s average trading volume was 1.45M shares.

Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s (STNG) Stock

STNG’s stock has seen a -2.84% decrease for the week, with a 25.54% rise in the past month and a 13.64% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.42% for Scorpio Tankers Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.55% for STNG stock, with a simple moving average of 34.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STNG stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for STNG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for STNG in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $38 based on the research report published on October 11th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STNG reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for STNG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to STNG, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on April 27th of the previous year.

STNG Trading at 11.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.59%, as shares surge +26.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STNG fell by -2.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +123.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.24. In addition, Scorpio Tankers Inc. saw 9.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for STNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.48 for the present operating margin

+60.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scorpio Tankers Inc. stands at +40.77. Equity return is now at value 30.60, with 13.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.