Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND)’s stock price has decreased by -5.31 compared to its previous closing price of 5.08. However, the company has experienced a -9.76% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73x that is above its average ratio.

The average price predicted by analysts for SAND is $7.91, which is $3.52 above the current price. The public float for SAND is 246.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SAND on February 23, 2023 was 2.31M shares.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s (SAND) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) has seen a -9.76% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -19.57% decline in the past month and a -5.69% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.24% for SAND. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.07% for SAND stock, with a simple moving average of -15.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAND stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for SAND by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SAND in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $8 based on the research report published on October 05th of the previous year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SAND reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $9.50. The rating they have provided for SAND stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 17th, 2022.

SAND Trading at -12.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares sank -20.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAND fell by -9.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.47. In addition, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. saw -8.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SAND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at: