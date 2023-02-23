Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA)’s stock price has decreased by -1.81 compared to its previous closing price of 12.70. but the company has seen a -4.74% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.28. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) is $14.18, which is $1.61 above the current market price. The public float for SBRA is 228.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SBRA on February 23, 2023 was 1.78M shares.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s (SBRA) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

SBRA’s stock has seen a -4.74% decrease for the week, with a -6.31% drop in the past month and a 5.32% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.69% for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.88% for SBRA stock, with a simple moving average of -8.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBRA

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBRA reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for SBRA stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 14th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to SBRA, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on October 10th of the previous year.

SBRA Trading at -3.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares sank -5.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBRA fell by -4.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.21. In addition, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. saw 0.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SBRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.37 for the present operating margin

+44.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stands at -18.10. Equity return is now at value -0.50, with -0.30 for asset returns.