Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) Stock: A Value Analysis

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY)’s stock price has increased by 17.85 compared to its previous closing price of 11.65. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) is $15.92, which is $1.7 above the current market price. The public float for RELY is 138.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.17% of that float. On February 23, 2023, RELY’s average trading volume was 698.50K shares.

Evaluating the Impact of 17.85 Increase on Remitly Global Inc.’s (RELY) Stock

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) has experienced a 8.97% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.86% rise in the past month, and a 37.99% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.21% for RELY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.11% for RELY stock, with a simple moving average of 30.72% for the last 200 days.

RELY Trading at 20.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RELY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.33% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.77%, as shares surge +13.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RELY rose by +10.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.33. In addition, Remitly Global Inc. saw 19.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RELY starting from Yoakum Rene, who sale 5,427 shares at the price of $9.94 back on Nov 29. After this action, Yoakum Rene now owns 286 shares of Remitly Global Inc., valued at $53,955 using the latest closing price.

Hug Joshua, the Chief Operating Officer of Remitly Global Inc., sale 7,728 shares at $10.30 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Hug Joshua is holding 4,173,631 shares at $79,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RELY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.66 for the present operating margin

+47.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Remitly Global Inc. stands at -8.45. Equity return is now at value -23.60, with -16.60 for asset returns.