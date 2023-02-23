Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI)’s stock price has decreased by -16.90 compared to its previous closing price of 0.51. however, the company has experienced a -27.17% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The 36-month beta value for RELI is also noteworthy at -0.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RELI is $7.00, The public float for RELI is 12.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.62% of that float. The average trading volume of RELI on February 23, 2023 was 208.24K shares.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

RELI stock saw a decrease of -27.17% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -36.39% and a quarterly a decrease of -33.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.16% for Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -31.03% for RELI stock, with a simple moving average of -61.47% for the last 200 days.

RELI Trading at -29.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RELI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.76%, as shares sank -37.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RELI fell by -27.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5998. In addition, Reliance Global Group Inc. saw -25.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RELI starting from Beyman Ezra, who purchase 126,435 shares at the price of $0.99 back on Sep 15. After this action, Beyman Ezra now owns 574,024 shares of Reliance Global Group Inc., valued at $125,171 using the latest closing price.

Beyman Ezra, the Chairman and CEO of Reliance Global Group Inc., purchase 207,868 shares at $0.94 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Beyman Ezra is holding 447,589 shares at $195,396 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RELI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-214.05 for the present operating margin

+58.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Reliance Global Group Inc. stands at -217.28. Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 0.90 for asset returns.