Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA)’s stock price has increased by 10.04 compared to its previous closing price of 7.77. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CABA is 2.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for CABA is $13.50, which is $4.95 above the current price. The public float for CABA is 27.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CABA on February 23, 2023 was 800.87K shares.

Real-Time Update: Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) has seen a -2.51% decrease in the past week, with a -22.34% drop in the past month, and a 119.79% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.91% for CABA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.25% for CABA stock, with a simple moving average of 140.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CABA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CABA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CABA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CABA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $16 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CABA reach a price target of $3, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for CABA stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on August 30th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to CABA, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

CABA Trading at -9.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CABA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.88%, as shares sank -27.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CABA fell by -2.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +510.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.56. In addition, Cabaletta Bio Inc. saw -7.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CABA starting from Nichtberger Steven, who purchase 8,127 shares at the price of $1.25 back on Oct 19. After this action, Nichtberger Steven now owns 986,483 shares of Cabaletta Bio Inc., valued at $10,152 using the latest closing price.

Nichtberger Steven, the President & CEO of Cabaletta Bio Inc., purchase 141,873 shares at $0.99 during a trade that took place back on Oct 18, which means that Nichtberger Steven is holding 978,356 shares at $141,008 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CABA

Equity return is now at value -50.40, with -47.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.86.