Public Storage (PSA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Public Storage (NYSE: PSA)’s stock price has decreased by -2.21 compared to its previous closing price of 298.90. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/05/23 that Public Storage Bids for Rival in Unsolicited $11 Billion Offer

The price-to-earnings ratio for Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) is above average at 11.88x. The 36-month beta value for PSA is also noteworthy at 0.46.

The public float for PSA is 151.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.96% of that float. The average trading volume of PSA on February 23, 2023 was 960.36K shares.

Examining the Volatility of Public Storage’s (PSA) Stock

PSA stock saw an increase of -2.85% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.50% and a quarterly increase of -0.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.04% for Public Storage (PSA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.95% for PSA stock, with a simple moving average of -3.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSA

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSA reach a price target of $380, previously predicting the price at $365. The rating they have provided for PSA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 16th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to PSA, setting the target price at $367 in the report published on July 28th of the previous year.

PSA Trading at -0.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares sank -0.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSA fell by -2.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $301.12. In addition, Public Storage saw 4.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSA starting from RUSSELL JOSEPH D JR, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $297.65 back on Dec 12. After this action, RUSSELL JOSEPH D JR now owns 45,982 shares of Public Storage, valued at $744,137 using the latest closing price.

GUSTAVSON TAMARA HUGHES, the Director of Public Storage, sale 203 shares at $348.29 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that GUSTAVSON TAMARA HUGHES is holding 0 shares at $70,561 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSA

Equity return is now at value 79.40, with 24.60 for asset returns.