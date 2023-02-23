Prologis Inc. (NYSE: PLD)’s stock price has decreased by -0.47 compared to its previous closing price of 123.48. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Prologis Inc. (NYSE: PLD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Prologis Inc. (PLD) is $142.35, which is $19.99 above the current market price. The public float for PLD is 738.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PLD on February 23, 2023 was 3.09M shares.

Prologis Inc.’s (PLD) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Prologis Inc. (PLD) has gone down by -3.78% for the week, with a -2.51% drop in the past month and a 7.28% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.51% for PLD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.39% for PLD stock, with a simple moving average of 2.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLD stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PLD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PLD in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $130 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLD reach a price target of $140. The rating they have provided for PLD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 24th, 2022.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to PLD, setting the target price at $116 in the report published on October 17th of the previous year.

PLD Trading at 1.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares sank -2.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLD fell by -3.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $128.37. In addition, Prologis Inc. saw 9.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLD starting from OCONNOR DAVID P, who purchase 9,000 shares at the price of $114.13 back on Nov 28. After this action, OCONNOR DAVID P now owns 9,000 shares of Prologis Inc., valued at $1,027,170 using the latest closing price.

Modjtabai Avid, the Director of Prologis Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $118.65 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that Modjtabai Avid is holding 15,000 shares at $1,779,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.62 for the present operating margin

+44.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Prologis Inc. stands at +56.33. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 5.00 for asset returns.