PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRG)’s stock price has increased by 9.08 compared to its previous closing price of 22.69. but the company has seen a 8.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PRG is at 2.15.

The average price suggested by analysts for PRG is $25.40, which is $1.05 above the current market price. The public float for PRG is 49.39M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.84% of that float. The average trading volume for PRG on February 23, 2023 was 396.44K shares.

PROG Holdings Inc.’s (PRG) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, PRG stock has gone up by 8.32%, with a monthly gain of 22.22% and a quarterly surge of 32.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.15% for PROG Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.22% for PRG stock, with a simple moving average of 25.48% for the last 200 days.

PRG Trading at 23.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.59%, as shares surge +24.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRG rose by +8.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.90. In addition, PROG Holdings Inc. saw 46.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRG starting from Thomas Eugene Vin IV, who purchase 618 shares at the price of $15.95 back on Oct 31. After this action, Thomas Eugene Vin IV now owns 34,351 shares of PROG Holdings Inc., valued at $9,857 using the latest closing price.

Doman Curtis Linn, the Chief Innovation Officer-PROG of PROG Holdings Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $19.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Doman Curtis Linn is holding 72,000 shares at $962,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.45 for the present operating margin

+30.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for PROG Holdings Inc. stands at +9.10. Equity return is now at value 16.50, with 6.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.87.