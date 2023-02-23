Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT)’s stock price has increased by 3.78 compared to its previous closing price of 76.23. However, the company has seen a -4.74% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) is 93.84x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PLNT is 1.30. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) is $92.25, which is $13.96 above the current market price. The public float for PLNT is 81.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.65% of that float. On February 23, 2023, PLNT’s average trading volume was 852.00K shares.

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Stock Records 5.49% Quarterly Movement

PLNT’s stock has seen a -4.74% decrease for the week, with a -2.18% drop in the past month and a 5.49% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.71% for Planet Fitness Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.36% for PLNT stock, with a simple moving average of 9.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLNT

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLNT reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $73. The rating they have provided for PLNT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 25th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to PLNT, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on September 26th of the previous year.

PLNT Trading at -1.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares sank -2.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLNT fell by -4.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.78. In addition, Planet Fitness Inc. saw 0.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLNT starting from Bode William, who sale 44 shares at the price of $81.25 back on Apr 11. After this action, Bode William now owns 7,310 shares of Planet Fitness Inc., valued at $3,575 using the latest closing price.

Bode William, the Chief Operations Officer of Planet Fitness Inc., sale 116 shares at $83.88 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Bode William is holding 7,354 shares at $9,730 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.65 for the present operating margin

+43.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Planet Fitness Inc. stands at +7.29. Equity return is now at value -22.90, with 2.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.75.