Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP)’s stock price has increased by 0.30 compared to its previous closing price of 13.35. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) is 15.46x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PAGP is 1.60. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) is $15.54, which is $2.01 above the current market price. The public float for PAGP is 189.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.15% of that float. On February 23, 2023, PAGP’s average trading volume was 2.61M shares.

The -13.88% Decline of Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s (PAGP) Stock in the Past Quarter

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) has seen a -1.90% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.36% gain in the past month and a 2.92% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.18% for PAGP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.39% for PAGP stock, with a simple moving average of 11.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAGP stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PAGP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PAGP in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $14 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAGP reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for PAGP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 21st, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to PAGP, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on August 15th of the previous year.

PAGP Trading at 4.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +0.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAGP fell by -1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.34. In addition, Plains GP Holdings L.P. saw 7.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAGP starting from DeSanctis Ellen, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $11.98 back on Aug 19. After this action, DeSanctis Ellen now owns 10,000 shares of Plains GP Holdings L.P., valued at $119,803 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.72 for the present operating margin

+3.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plains GP Holdings L.P. stands at +1.81. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 0.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.