Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC)’s stock price has increased by 5.07 compared to its previous closing price of 13.02. but the company has seen a 4.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.43x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.02. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) by analysts is $14.25, which is $1.05 above the current market price. The public float for ORCC is 384.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.61% of that float. On February 23, 2023, the average trading volume of ORCC was 1.93M shares.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

ORCC stock saw an increase of 4.11% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.47% and a quarterly increase of 5.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.46% for Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.22% for ORCC stock, with a simple moving average of 8.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORCC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ORCC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ORCC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $12 based on the research report published on July 25th of the previous year 2022.

Hovde Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ORCC reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for ORCC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 06th, 2022.

ORCC Trading at 8.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares surge +5.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORCC rose by +3.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.16. In addition, Owl Rock Capital Corporation saw 18.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORCC starting from Maged Alexis, who purchase 29,595 shares at the price of $13.01 back on Sep 09. After this action, Maged Alexis now owns 48,435 shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation, valued at $385,035 using the latest closing price.

Maged Alexis, the Vice President of Owl Rock Capital Corporation, purchase 3,840 shares at $12.98 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that Maged Alexis is holding 38,840 shares at $49,829 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+87.33 for the present operating margin

+71.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Owl Rock Capital Corporation stands at +64.09. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 3.40 for asset returns.