NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI)’s stock price has decreased by -2.05 compared to its previous closing price of 181.41. but the company has seen a -6.38% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.83x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.54. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) by analysts is $197.40, which is $17.66 above the current market price. The public float for NXPI is 258.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.40% of that float. On February 23, 2023, the average trading volume of NXPI was 2.10M shares.

Assessing the Risk and Potential of NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s (NXPI) Stock

NXPI’s stock has seen a -6.38% decrease for the week, with a 2.69% rise in the past month and a 3.34% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.93% for NXP Semiconductors N.V. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.75% for NXPI stock, with a simple moving average of 6.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NXPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NXPI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NXPI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NXPI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $167 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NXPI reach a price target of $195. The rating they have provided for NXPI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 16th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to NXPI, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on October 24th of the previous year.

NXPI Trading at 2.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares surge +2.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXPI fell by -6.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $186.78. In addition, NXP Semiconductors N.V. saw 12.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXPI starting from Southern Julie, who purchase 135 shares at the price of $178.07 back on Mar 15. After this action, Southern Julie now owns 9,039 shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V., valued at $24,039 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.68 for the present operating margin

+53.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for NXP Semiconductors N.V. stands at +21.11. Equity return is now at value 36.10, with 11.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.