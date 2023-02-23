NRG Energy Inc. (NRG): A Technical Analysis

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG)’s stock price has decreased by -2.67 compared to its previous closing price of 34.06. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/06/22 that NRG Energy to Buy Vivint Smart Home for $2.8 Billion

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.97. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) is $37.71, which is $3.28 above the current market price. The public float for NRG is 229.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NRG on February 23, 2023 was 4.29M shares.

Understanding the 2.61% Volatility Levels of NRG Energy Inc.’s (NRG) Stock in the Past 30 Days

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) has seen a -5.56% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.25% gain in the past month and a -21.52% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.61% for NRG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.58% for NRG stock, with a simple moving average of -15.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRG

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NRG reach a price target of $37, previously predicting the price at $47. The rating they have provided for NRG stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Sell” to NRG, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

NRG Trading at 0.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares surge +0.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRG fell by -5.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.39. In addition, NRG Energy Inc. saw 4.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRG starting from HOBBY PAUL W, who purchase 3,500 shares at the price of $31.37 back on Dec 16. After this action, HOBBY PAUL W now owns 89,320 shares of NRG Energy Inc., valued at $109,795 using the latest closing price.

Donohue Elisabeth B, the Director of NRG Energy Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $31.32 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Donohue Elisabeth B is holding 17,724 shares at $78,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.05 for the present operating margin

+10.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for NRG Energy Inc. stands at +3.87. Equity return is now at value 72.20, with 11.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.