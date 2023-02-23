Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG)’s stock price has decreased by -2.02 compared to its previous closing price of 31.20. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NOG is 2.04.

The public float for NOG is 66.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NOG on February 23, 2023 was 1.66M shares.

Navigating the Volatility of Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s (NOG) Stock

The stock of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) has seen a -10.95% decrease in the past week, with a -6.49% drop in the past month, and a -16.15% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.24% for NOG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.19% for NOG stock, with a simple moving average of -1.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NOG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NOG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $38 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOG reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for NOG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to NOG, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on September 19th of the previous year.

NOG Trading at -4.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares sank -4.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOG fell by -10.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.87. In addition, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. saw -0.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOG starting from Rowling Robert B., who sale 196,830 shares at the price of $38.18 back on Nov 15. After this action, Rowling Robert B. now owns 7,796,757 shares of Northern Oil and Gas Inc., valued at $7,514,969 using the latest closing price.

Akradi Bahram, the Director of Northern Oil and Gas Inc., sale 55,000 shares at $38.31 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Akradi Bahram is holding 1,696,353 shares at $2,106,819 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOG

Equity return is now at value 294.00, with 37.30 for asset returns.