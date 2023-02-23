Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC)’s stock price has decreased by -1.14 compared to its previous closing price of 224.55. but the company has seen a -5.65% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/21/23 that Ohio train derailment: Here are answers to your questions about chemical contamination

The price-to-earnings ratio for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is 15.99x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NSC is 1.29.

The public float for NSC is 227.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.01% of that float. On February 23, 2023, NSC’s average trading volume was 1.39M shares.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, NSC stock has gone down by -5.65%, with a monthly decline of -13.43% and a quarterly plunge of -10.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.96% for Norfolk Southern Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.21% for NSC stock, with a simple moving average of -7.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NSC stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for NSC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NSC in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $255 based on the research report published on February 21st of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NSC reach a price target of $266, previously predicting the price at $273. The rating they have provided for NSC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 26th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to NSC, setting the target price at $245 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

NSC Trading at -10.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares sank -13.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NSC fell by -5.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $240.15. In addition, Norfolk Southern Corporation saw -9.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NSC starting from Squires James A, who sale 21,272 shares at the price of $245.76 back on Dec 08. After this action, Squires James A now owns 1,001 shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation, valued at $5,227,765 using the latest closing price.

Shaw Alan H., the President & CEO of Norfolk Southern Corporation, sale 2,000 shares at $258.35 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Shaw Alan H. is holding 30,158 shares at $516,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.14 for the present operating margin

+37.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Norfolk Southern Corporation stands at +25.64. Equity return is now at value 25.00, with 8.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.