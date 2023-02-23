News Corporation (NWSA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA)’s stock price has decreased by -3.18 compared to its previous closing price of 18.26. however, the company has experienced a -6.06% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/21/23 that CoStar CEO Says Firm Not Buying Move Business From News Corp

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 34.67x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.30. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for News Corporation (NWSA) by analysts is $24.99, which is $7.74 above the current market price. The public float for NWSA is 495.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.12% of that float. On February 23, 2023, the average trading volume of NWSA was 2.50M shares.

What Recent Market Trends Mean for News Corporation’s (NWSA) Stock

NWSA’s stock has seen a -6.06% decrease for the week, with a -9.57% drop in the past month and a -0.84% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.70% for News Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.56% for NWSA stock, with a simple moving average of 1.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NWSA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NWSA stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for NWSA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NWSA in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $25 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2023.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NWSA reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for NWSA stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 17th, 2022.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Neutral” to NWSA, setting the target price at $21.10 in the report published on July 28th of the previous year.

NWSA Trading at -7.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares sank -9.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWSA fell by -6.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.90. In addition, News Corporation saw -2.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NWSA starting from Pitofsky David B, who sale 82,028 shares at the price of $18.73 back on Aug 15. After this action, Pitofsky David B now owns 87,706 shares of News Corporation, valued at $1,536,417 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NWSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.55 for the present operating margin

+44.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for News Corporation stands at +6.00. Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 1.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.