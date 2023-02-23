New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT)’s stock price has decreased by -0.70 compared to its previous closing price of 2.87. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.39% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NYMT is 1.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NYMT is $3.36, which is $0.58 above the current price. The public float for NYMT is 366.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NYMT on February 23, 2023 was 2.21M shares.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, NYMT stock has gone down by -3.39%, with a monthly decline of -4.68% and a quarterly surge of 3.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.65% for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.02% for NYMT stock, with a simple moving average of 1.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NYMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NYMT stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for NYMT by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for NYMT in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $3 based on the research report published on July 18th of the previous year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NYMT reach a price target of $4.50. The rating they have provided for NYMT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to NYMT, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on May 17th of the previous year.

NYMT Trading at -1.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NYMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares sank -5.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NYMT fell by -3.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.03. In addition, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. saw 11.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NYMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+96.42 for the present operating margin

+77.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stands at +78.74. Equity return is now at value -16.80, with -4.10 for asset returns.