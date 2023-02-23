New Gold Inc. (NGD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD)’s stock price has decreased by -3.77 compared to its previous closing price of 0.92. However, the company has seen a -11.02% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for NGD is at 1.65. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for NGD is 680.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.75% of that float. The average trading volume for NGD on February 23, 2023 was 3.19M shares.

What Recent Market Trends Mean for New Gold Inc.’s (NGD) Stock

The stock of New Gold Inc. (NGD) has seen a -11.02% decrease in the past week, with a -24.63% drop in the past month, and a -19.84% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.26% for NGD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.41% for NGD stock, with a simple moving average of -12.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NGD

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NGD reach a price target of $1.25, previously predicting the price at $1. The rating they have provided for NGD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 03rd, 2022.

NGD Trading at -17.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.00%, as shares sank -24.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGD fell by -11.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0663. In addition, New Gold Inc. saw -10.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NGD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.57 for the present operating margin

+1.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Gold Inc. stands at -11.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.