NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP)’s stock price has decreased by -0.18 compared to its previous closing price of 65.95. but the company has seen a -2.79% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/31/23 that NetApp to Cut 8% of Its Work Force

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for NTAP is at 1.17. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NTAP is $76.57, which is $10.82 above the current market price. The public float for NTAP is 214.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.75% of that float. The average trading volume for NTAP on February 23, 2023 was 1.83M shares.

NetApp Inc.’s (NTAP) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, NTAP stock has gone down by -2.79%, with a monthly decline of -1.76% and a quarterly plunge of -10.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.22% for NetApp Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.58% for NTAP stock, with a simple moving average of -2.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTAP stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for NTAP by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for NTAP in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $71 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTAP reach a price target of $71. The rating they have provided for NTAP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 20th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to NTAP, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

NTAP Trading at 2.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares sank -1.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTAP fell by -2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.84. In addition, NetApp Inc. saw 9.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTAP starting from Kurian George, who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $65.87 back on Feb 07. After this action, Kurian George now owns 150,226 shares of NetApp Inc., valued at $296,402 using the latest closing price.

Kurian George, the Chief Executive Officer of NetApp Inc., sale 2,250 shares at $64.50 during a trade that took place back on Jan 09, which means that Kurian George is holding 154,726 shares at $145,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.13 for the present operating margin

+66.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for NetApp Inc. stands at +14.81. Equity return is now at value 164.90, with 15.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.