National Health Investors Inc. (NHI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

National Health Investors Inc. (NYSE: NHI)’s stock price has decreased by -6.73 compared to its previous closing price of 57.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for National Health Investors Inc. (NYSE: NHI) is above average at 34.23x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.92.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for National Health Investors Inc. (NHI) is $58.20, which is $5.49 above the current market price. The public float for NHI is 41.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.12% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NHI on February 23, 2023 was 240.73K shares.

Assessing the Risk and Potential of National Health Investors Inc.’s (NHI) Stock

NHI stock saw a decrease of -6.57% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.45% and a quarterly a decrease of 0.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.15% for National Health Investors Inc. (NHI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.80% for NHI stock, with a simple moving average of -7.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NHI stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for NHI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NHI in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $58 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NHI reach a price target of $62. The rating they have provided for NHI stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on June 21st, 2022.

CapitalOne gave a rating of “Overweight” to NHI, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on June 03rd of the previous year.

NHI Trading at -3.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares sank -4.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NHI fell by -6.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.72. In addition, National Health Investors Inc. saw 3.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NHI starting from ADAMS ROBERT G, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $56.60 back on Dec 14. After this action, ADAMS ROBERT G now owns 180,548 shares of National Health Investors Inc., valued at $56,600 using the latest closing price.

ADAMS ROBERT G, the Director of National Health Investors Inc., purchase 1,500 shares at $65.93 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that ADAMS ROBERT G is holding 85,411 shares at $98,895 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.43 for the present operating margin

+68.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for National Health Investors Inc. stands at +38.23. Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 2.60 for asset returns.