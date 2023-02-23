Moderna Inc. (MRNA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA)’s stock price has decreased by -1.20 compared to its previous closing price of 160.09. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/18/23 that Moderna Sees Success in RSV Vaccine Trial

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MRNA is 1.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MRNA is $232.14, which is $74.83 above the current price. The public float for MRNA is 346.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MRNA on February 23, 2023 was 4.80M shares.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) has seen a -9.94% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -19.69% decline in the past month and a -12.90% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.52% for MRNA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.03% for MRNA stock, with a simple moving average of 0.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRNA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MRNA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MRNA in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $275 based on the research report published on December 19th of the previous year 2022.

Chardan Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MRNA reach a price target of $191, previously predicting the price at $186. The rating they have provided for MRNA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to MRNA, setting the target price at $101 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

MRNA Trading at -13.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares sank -19.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRNA fell by -9.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $173.87. In addition, Moderna Inc. saw -11.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRNA starting from Bancel Stephane, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $173.07 back on Feb 16. After this action, Bancel Stephane now owns 5,411,946 shares of Moderna Inc., valued at $6,922,947 using the latest closing price.

Bancel Stephane, the Chief Executive Officer of Moderna Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $174.96 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Bancel Stephane is holding 5,411,946 shares at $6,998,453 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+71.89 for the present operating margin

+84.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Moderna Inc. stands at +66.27. Equity return is now at value 70.00, with 45.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.