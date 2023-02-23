MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO)’s stock price has increased by 3.68 compared to its previous closing price of 15.51. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.83% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) is above average at 38.10x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MNSO is 299.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.65% of that float. The average trading volume of MNSO on February 23, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

Make Informed Decisions with MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) Stock Updates

MNSO stock saw an increase of -3.83% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.07% and a quarterly increase of 64.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.37% for MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.85% for MNSO stock, with a simple moving average of 94.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNSO

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to MNSO, setting the target price at $25.20 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

MNSO Trading at 17.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNSO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.23%, as shares surge +7.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNSO fell by -3.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +132.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.84. In addition, MINISO Group Holding Limited saw 49.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MNSO

Equity return is now at value 12.80, with 8.00 for asset returns.