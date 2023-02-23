MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM)’s stock price has increased by 0.67 compared to its previous closing price of 42.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MGM is at 2.08. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MGM is $54.31, which is $9.97 above the current market price. The public float for MGM is 306.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.39% of that float. The average trading volume for MGM on February 23, 2023 was 4.16M shares.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of MGM Resorts International (MGM) has seen a -1.97% decrease in the past week, with a 8.45% gain in the past month, and a 17.77% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for MGM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.47% for MGM stock, with a simple moving average of 25.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGM stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for MGM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MGM in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $46 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGM reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for MGM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to MGM, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

MGM Trading at 11.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares surge +7.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGM fell by -1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.38. In addition, MGM Resorts International saw 29.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGM starting from McManus John, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $43.47 back on Feb 17. After this action, McManus John now owns 68,175 shares of MGM Resorts International, valued at $869,350 using the latest closing price.

HORNBUCKLE WILLIAM, the CEO AND PRESIDENT of MGM Resorts International, sale 110,000 shares at $44.86 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that HORNBUCKLE WILLIAM is holding 172,781 shares at $4,934,699 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.07 for the present operating margin

+22.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for MGM Resorts International stands at +11.22. Equity return is now at value 58.80, with 7.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.