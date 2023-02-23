Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO)’s stock price has decreased by -2.97 compared to its previous closing price of 1.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -20.39% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) is $4.00, which is $3.28 above the current market price. The public float for MREO is 124.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MREO on February 23, 2023 was 922.07K shares.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

MREO’s stock has seen a -20.39% decrease for the week, with a -5.17% drop in the past month and a 30.72% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.01% for Mereo BioPharma Group plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.39% for MREO stock, with a simple moving average of 1.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MREO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MREO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for MREO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MREO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $4 based on the research report published on August 12th of the previous year 2022.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MREO reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for MREO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 05th, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to MREO, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on April 05th of the previous year.

MREO Trading at 13.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MREO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.29%, as shares sank -4.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MREO fell by -20.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9991. In addition, Mereo BioPharma Group plc saw 28.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MREO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-57.42 for the present operating margin

+49.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mereo BioPharma Group plc stands at +34.90.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.92.