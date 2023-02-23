Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO)’s stock price has decreased by -7.28 compared to its previous closing price of 0.16. however, the company has experienced a -12.05% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

and a 36-month beta value of 0.57. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) by analysts is $1.80, The public float for LKCO is 256.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.06% of that float. On February 23, 2023, the average trading volume of LKCO was 2.06M shares.

Real-Time Update: Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

LKCO’s stock has fallen by -12.05% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -21.00% and a quarterly drop of -18.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.94% for Luokung Technology Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.09% for LKCO stock, with a simple moving average of -43.02% for the last 200 days.

LKCO Trading at -21.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LKCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.15%, as shares sank -21.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LKCO fell by -12.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1868. In addition, Luokung Technology Corp. saw -4.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LKCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.86 for the present operating margin

+5.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Luokung Technology Corp. stands at -47.43. Equity return is now at value -62.40, with -32.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.