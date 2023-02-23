LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ: LIVN)’s stock price has decreased by -10.92 compared to its previous closing price of 54.58. but the company has seen a -11.05% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

, and the 36-month beta value for LIVN is at 0.84. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LIVN is $69.00, which is $23.55 above the current market price. The public float for LIVN is 53.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.08% of that float. The average trading volume for LIVN on February 23, 2023 was 369.26K shares.

LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Stock Observes -14.95% 200-Day Moving Average

LIVN stock saw a decrease of -11.05% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -14.90% and a quarterly a decrease of -8.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.52% for LivaNova PLC (LIVN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.55% for LIVN stock, with a simple moving average of -14.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LIVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LIVN stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for LIVN by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for LIVN in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $62 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LIVN reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for LIVN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 06th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to LIVN, setting the target price at $96 in the report published on February 24th of the previous year.

LIVN Trading at -12.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.84%, as shares sank -13.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIVN fell by -11.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.21. In addition, LivaNova PLC saw -12.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIVN starting from McDonald Damien, who sale 2,220 shares at the price of $54.56 back on Dec 15. After this action, McDonald Damien now owns 83,749 shares of LivaNova PLC, valued at $121,123 using the latest closing price.

Moore Daniel Jeffrey, the Director of LivaNova PLC, sale 1,000 shares at $83.42 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01, which means that Moore Daniel Jeffrey is holding 24,630 shares at $83,416 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.15 for the present operating margin

+68.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for LivaNova PLC stands at -13.12. Equity return is now at value -7.70, with -4.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.