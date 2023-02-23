Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY)’s stock price has increased by 2.71 compared to its previous closing price of 5.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.41% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/27/21 that EVs Could Jump-Start Li-Cycle’s Stock

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for LICY is $8.25, which is $2.57 above the current price. The public float for LICY is 136.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LICY on February 23, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

The -13.88% Decline of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s (LICY) Stock in the Past Quarter

LICY’s stock has seen a -2.41% decrease for the week, with a -5.65% drop in the past month and a -6.89% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.65% for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.36% for LICY stock, with a simple moving average of -10.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LICY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LICY stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LICY by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for LICY in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $4 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LICY reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for LICY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 20th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to LICY, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on February 10th of the previous year.

LICY Trading at 4.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LICY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.93%, as shares sank -4.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LICY fell by -2.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.74. In addition, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. saw 19.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LICY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-829.85 for the present operating margin

-535.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. stands at -400.00. Equity return is now at value -10.60, with -6.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.92.