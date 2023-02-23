Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN)’s stock price has increased by 0.62 compared to its previous closing price of 95.77. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lennar Corporation (LEN) is $109.00, which is $12.7 above the current market price. The public float for LEN is 263.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LEN on February 23, 2023 was 2.13M shares.

Lennar Corporation’s (LEN) Stock: A -5.35% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Lennar Corporation (LEN) has seen a -7.41% decrease in the past week, with a -1.20% drop in the past month, and a 13.75% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.46% for LEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.35% for LEN stock, with a simple moving average of 15.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEN stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for LEN by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for LEN in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $76 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEN reach a price target of $102, previously predicting the price at $92. The rating they have provided for LEN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 11th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to LEN, setting the target price at $116 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

LEN Trading at -0.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares sank -2.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEN fell by -7.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.67. In addition, Lennar Corporation saw 6.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEN starting from Collins David M, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $82.00 back on Jul 21. After this action, Collins David M now owns 41,382 shares of Lennar Corporation, valued at $1,230,000 using the latest closing price.

SUSTANA MARK, the VP/General Counsel/Secretary of Lennar Corporation, sale 22,000 shares at $71.69 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that SUSTANA MARK is holding 46,279 shares at $1,577,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.05 for the present operating margin

+27.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lennar Corporation stands at +13.53. Equity return is now at value 20.40, with 13.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.83.