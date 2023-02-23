Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH)’s stock price has increased by 19.77 compared to its previous closing price of 58.25. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 39.12x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.69.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for LNTH is 67.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.76% of that float. On February 23, 2023, the average trading volume of LNTH was 1.03M shares.

Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s (LNTH) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, LNTH stock has gone up by 16.22%, with a monthly gain of 27.66% and a quarterly surge of 21.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.96% for Lantheus Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.39% for LNTH stock, with a simple moving average of 6.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNTH

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LNTH reach a price target of $105. The rating they have provided for LNTH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 13th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to LNTH, setting the target price at $91 in the report published on May 09th of the previous year.

LNTH Trading at 27.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares surge +28.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNTH rose by +16.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.20. In addition, Lantheus Holdings Inc. saw 36.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNTH starting from Sabens Andrea, who sale 386 shares at the price of $57.52 back on Feb 15. After this action, Sabens Andrea now owns 60,460 shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc., valued at $22,203 using the latest closing price.

Sabens Andrea, the Chief Accounting Officer of Lantheus Holdings Inc., sale 386 shares at $52.97 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that Sabens Andrea is holding 60,846 shares at $20,446 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.87 for the present operating margin

+44.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lantheus Holdings Inc. stands at -16.76. Equity return is now at value 19.60, with 11.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.