Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH)’s stock price has decreased by -1.99 compared to its previous closing price of 247.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/28/22 that Labcorp to Spin Off Clinical-Development Business

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.06.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) is $287.00, which is $44.44 above the current market price. The public float for LH is 88.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LH on February 23, 2023 was 627.48K shares.

The 2.25% Simple Moving Average of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s (LH) Stock in the Past 200 Days

LH’s stock has seen a -0.61% decrease for the week, with a -5.99% drop in the past month and a 5.30% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.44% for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.06% for LH stock, with a simple moving average of 2.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LH stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LH in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $250 based on the research report published on December 12th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to LH, setting the target price at $300 in the report published on August 22nd of the previous year.

LH Trading at -0.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares sank -4.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LH fell by -0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $249.46. In addition, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings saw 2.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LH starting from Schroeder Mark S, who sale 309 shares at the price of $247.63 back on Feb 14. After this action, Schroeder Mark S now owns 6,687 shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, valued at $76,518 using the latest closing price.

Schroeder Mark S, the EVP, President-Diagnostics Lab of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, sale 409 shares at $243.01 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Schroeder Mark S is holding 6,687 shares at $99,391 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.31 for the present operating margin

+27.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings stands at +8.60. Equity return is now at value 19.20, with 9.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.