La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB)’s stock price has increased by 15.10 compared to its previous closing price of 27.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for LZB is at 1.18.

The public float for LZB is 42.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.82% of that float. The average trading volume for LZB on February 23, 2023 was 314.46K shares.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) has seen a 11.69% increase in the past week, with a 17.19% gain in the past month, and a 19.67% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.83% for LZB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.89% for LZB stock, with a simple moving average of 23.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LZB

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LZB reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for LZB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 19th, 2020.

Sidoti gave a rating of “Buy” to LZB, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on March 09th of the previous year.

LZB Trading at 21.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LZB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.41% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares surge +17.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LZB rose by +11.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.51. In addition, La-Z-Boy Incorporated saw 38.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LZB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.77 for the present operating margin

+38.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for La-Z-Boy Incorporated stands at +6.36. Equity return is now at value 20.70, with 8.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.