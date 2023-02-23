Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE: KRP)’s stock price has decreased by -2.86 compared to its previous closing price of 15.02. However, the company has seen a -9.77% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE: KRP) is above average at 9.81x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.36.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) is $22.80, which is $8.08 above the current market price. The public float for KRP is 41.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.34% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KRP on February 23, 2023 was 363.70K shares.

Trading Update: Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) Stock Endures 3.24% Monthly Volatility

KRP stock saw a decrease of -9.77% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -13.15% and a quarterly a decrease of -15.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.24% for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.58% for KRP stock, with a simple moving average of -15.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRP

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KRP reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for KRP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 25th, 2022.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to KRP, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on April 14th of the previous year.

KRP Trading at -9.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares sank -11.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRP fell by -9.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.87. In addition, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP saw -12.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRP starting from Daugbjerg Erik B, who purchase 6,207 shares at the price of $16.11 back on Dec 08. After this action, Daugbjerg Erik B now owns 74,185 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP, valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

Rhynsburger Blayne, the Controller of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP, sale 2,500 shares at $17.73 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Rhynsburger Blayne is holding 46,616 shares at $44,325 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.62 for the present operating margin

+73.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP stands at +18.98. Equity return is now at value 23.60, with 13.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.