Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY)’s stock price has increased by 12.31 compared to its previous closing price of 4.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.29% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/11/22 that Joby Aviation, Delta, Plan Home-to-Airport Flights. The Start-Up’s Stock is Soaring.

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) by analysts is $6.75, which is $2.8 above the current market price. The public float for JOBY is 359.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.38% of that float. On February 23, 2023, the average trading volume of JOBY was 3.16M shares.

Joby Aviation Inc.’s (JOBY) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) has seen a 4.29% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 18.10% gain in the past month and a 18.97% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.29% for JOBY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.46% for JOBY stock, with a simple moving average of 1.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JOBY

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JOBY reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for JOBY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 28th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to JOBY, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on April 11th of the previous year.

JOBY Trading at 22.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JOBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.11%, as shares surge +14.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JOBY rose by +2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.39. In addition, Joby Aviation Inc. saw 43.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JOBY starting from Allison Eric, who sale 18,766 shares at the price of $4.01 back on Jan 13. After this action, Allison Eric now owns 286,614 shares of Joby Aviation Inc., valued at $75,252 using the latest closing price.

DeHoff Kate, the See Remarks of Joby Aviation Inc., sale 5,648 shares at $4.01 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13, which means that DeHoff Kate is holding 175,800 shares at $22,648 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JOBY

Equity return is now at value -15.00, with -13.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 95.22.