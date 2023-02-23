Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS)’s stock price has decreased by -3.74 compared to its previous closing price of 38.23. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/23/21 that Ionis Stock Plunges as Monitoring Board Halts Huntington’s Disease Trial

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 634.48x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.55.

The public float for IONS is 141.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IONS on February 23, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (IONS) Stock

IONS stock saw a decrease of -6.15% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.65% and a quarterly a decrease of -14.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.74% for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.07% for IONS stock, with a simple moving average of -9.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IONS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IONS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for IONS by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for IONS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $40 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IONS reach a price target of $57. The rating they have provided for IONS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 09th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to IONS, setting the target price at $59 in the report published on July 18th of the previous year.

IONS Trading at -5.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares sank -8.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONS fell by -6.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.44. In addition, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -2.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONS starting from Monia Brett P, who sale 24,651 shares at the price of $40.69 back on Feb 06. After this action, Monia Brett P now owns 145,305 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $1,003,153 using the latest closing price.

HOUGEN ELIZABETH L, the EVP, Finance & CFO of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 2,079 shares at $40.59 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that HOUGEN ELIZABETH L is holding 75,496 shares at $84,392 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.72 for the present operating margin

+96.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -3.53. Equity return is now at value 1.10, with 0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.75.