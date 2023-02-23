Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR)’s stock price has increased by 116.39 compared to its previous closing price of 37.89. however, the company has experienced a 717.45% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) is $21.00, which is -$67.99 below the current market price. The public float for LUNR is 4.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.11% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LUNR on February 23, 2023 was 280.66K shares.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

LUNR’s stock has risen by 717.45% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 712.59% and a quarterly rise of 730.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 129.79% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 35.50% for Intuitive Machines Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 453.61% for LUNR stock, with a simple moving average of 697.32% for the last 200 days.

LUNR Trading at 587.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 60.77% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 35.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 129.79%, as shares surge +715.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +721.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUNR rose by +717.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +747.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.41. In addition, Intuitive Machines Inc. saw 719.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LUNR

Equity return is now at value -0.40, with -0.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.81.