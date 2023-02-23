Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE)’s stock price has increased by 0.12 compared to its previous closing price of 104.16. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.79% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is above average at 40.56x. The 36-month beta value for ICE is also noteworthy at 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ICE is $127.31, which is $23.5 above than the current price. The public float for ICE is 550.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.88% of that float. The average trading volume of ICE on February 23, 2023 was 2.13M shares.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Stock Sees a0.12 Increase

The stock of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) has gone down by -3.79% for the week, with a -4.03% drop in the past month and a 0.08% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.00% for ICE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.25% for ICE stock, with a simple moving average of 3.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ICE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ICE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $132 based on the research report published on November 17th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ICE reach a price target of $102. The rating they have provided for ICE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to ICE, setting the target price at $164 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

ICE Trading at -1.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares sank -1.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICE fell by -3.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.70. In addition, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. saw 1.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICE starting from Sprecher Jeffrey C, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $105.37 back on Nov 29. After this action, Sprecher Jeffrey C now owns 2,971,705 shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc., valued at $3,161,201 using the latest closing price.

Foley Douglas, the SVP, HR & Administration of Intercontinental Exchange Inc., sale 1,600 shares at $105.98 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Foley Douglas is holding 20,934 shares at $169,568 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.10 for the present operating margin

+68.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stands at +15.76. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 0.70 for asset returns.