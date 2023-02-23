Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO)’s stock price has decreased by -13.79 compared to its previous closing price of 1.16. However, the company has experienced a -33.33% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HPCO is 2.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.15% of that float. On February 23, 2023, the average trading volume of HPCO was 3.32M shares.

Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) Stock Sees a-13.79 Decrease

HPCO’s stock has seen a -33.33% decrease for the week, with a -1.96% drop in the past month and a -34.21% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 28.80% for Hempacco Co. Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.01% for HPCO stock, with a simple moving average of -47.59% for the last 200 days.

HPCO Trading at -9.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.97%, as shares surge +0.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPCO fell by -33.33%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2665. In addition, Hempacco Co. Inc. saw 22.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HPCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-139.76 for the present operating margin

+28.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hempacco Co. Inc. stands at -156.36.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.