Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE: PEAK)’s stock price has decreased by -1.99 compared to its previous closing price of 25.60. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) is above average at 27.66x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.86.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is $29.19, which is $3.72 above the current market price. The public float for PEAK is 535.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PEAK on February 23, 2023 was 3.64M shares.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) has experienced a -3.28% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.13% drop in the past month, and a 1.78% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for PEAK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.65% for PEAK stock, with a simple moving average of -3.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEAK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PEAK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PEAK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PEAK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $29 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PEAK reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for PEAK stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to PEAK, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

PEAK Trading at -4.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares sank -7.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEAK fell by -3.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.77. In addition, Healthpeak Properties Inc. saw 0.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEAK starting from GARVEY CHRISTINE, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $25.11 back on Dec 27. After this action, GARVEY CHRISTINE now owns 23,827 shares of Healthpeak Properties Inc., valued at $25,115 using the latest closing price.

GARVEY CHRISTINE, the Director of Healthpeak Properties Inc., sale 1,860 shares at $24.77 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that GARVEY CHRISTINE is holding 24,827 shares at $46,063 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.96 for the present operating margin

+23.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Healthpeak Properties Inc. stands at +24.08. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 3.20 for asset returns.