GoPro Inc. (GPRO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)’s stock price has decreased by -2.75 compared to its previous closing price of 5.46. However, the company has experienced a -6.51% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for GPRO is at 1.39.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for GPRO is 113.34M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.33% of that float. The average trading volume for GPRO on February 23, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

An In-Depth Look at GoPro Inc.’s (GPRO) Stock Performance

GPRO’s stock has seen a -6.51% decrease for the week, with a -8.13% drop in the past month and a -3.10% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.05% for GoPro Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.02% for GPRO stock, with a simple moving average of -8.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPRO

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPRO reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for GPRO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to GPRO, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on February 28th of the previous year.

GPRO Trading at -2.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares sank -9.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPRO fell by -6.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.81. In addition, GoPro Inc. saw 6.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPRO starting from MCGEE BRIAN, who sale 76,011 shares at the price of $5.66 back on Feb 17. After this action, MCGEE BRIAN now owns 414,571 shares of GoPro Inc., valued at $430,161 using the latest closing price.

ZALAZNICK LAUREN, the Director of GoPro Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $5.78 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that ZALAZNICK LAUREN is holding 86,946 shares at $289,210 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPRO

Equity return is now at value 4.80, with 2.60 for asset returns.