Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL)’s stock price has increased by 5.41 compared to its previous closing price of 28.66. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/10/22 that Famed Value Investor Buys Stock in Citigroup, PulteGroup, and Oshkosh

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.25.

The public float for GIL is 175.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GIL on February 23, 2023 was 502.56K shares.

Assessing the Risk and Potential of Gildan Activewear Inc.’s (GIL) Stock

The stock of Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) has seen a 2.13% increase in the past week, with a -0.79% drop in the past month, and a 5.33% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.10% for GIL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.54% for GIL stock, with a simple moving average of 1.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GIL

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to GIL, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on August 11th of the previous year.

GIL Trading at 3.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.15%, as shares sank -0.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIL rose by +2.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.04. In addition, Gildan Activewear Inc. saw 10.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.48 for the present operating margin

+31.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gildan Activewear Inc. stands at +20.80. Equity return is now at value 33.70, with 19.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.12.