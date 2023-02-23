GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL)’s stock price has increased by 5.29 compared to its previous closing price of 29.84. however, the company has experienced a -0.13% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) is $34.47, which is $5.57 above the current market price. The public float for GFL is 308.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.94% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GFL on February 23, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

An In-Depth Look at GFL Environmental Inc.’s (GFL) Stock Performance

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) has seen a -0.13% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.79% decline in the past month and a 13.59% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.58% for GFL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.25% for GFL stock, with a simple moving average of 11.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GFL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GFL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GFL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $41 based on the research report published on October 25th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GFL reach a price target of $32.50, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for GFL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 21st, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to GFL, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on March 01st of the previous year.

GFL Trading at 4.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares sank -0.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFL fell by -0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.33. In addition, GFL Environmental Inc. saw 7.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.45 for the present operating margin

+9.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for GFL Environmental Inc. stands at -10.98. Equity return is now at value -4.20, with -1.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.