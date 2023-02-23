Genprex Inc. (GNPX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX)’s stock price has decreased by -4.87 compared to its previous closing price of 1.64. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

, and the 36-month beta value for GNPX is at -0.42. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GNPX is $5.50, which is $3.77 above the current market price. The public float for GNPX is 47.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.69% of that float. The average trading volume for GNPX on February 23, 2023 was 197.28K shares.

Examining the Volatility of Genprex Inc.’s (GNPX) Stock

GNPX’s stock has seen a -1.88% decrease for the week, with a 18.19% rise in the past month and a 22.84% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.07% for Genprex Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.98% for GNPX stock, with a simple moving average of 7.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNPX stocks, with National Securities repeating the rating for GNPX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GNPX in the upcoming period, according to National Securities is $7 based on the research report published on January 26th of the previous year 2021.

Noble Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNPX reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for GNPX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 29th, 2019.

GNPX Trading at 11.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.98%, as shares surge +15.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNPX fell by -3.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5861. In addition, Genprex Inc. saw 7.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GNPX

Equity return is now at value -65.60, with -61.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 24.69.