GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS)’s stock price has decreased by -2.98 compared to its previous closing price of 0.48. Despite this, the company has experienced a 11.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The public float for WGS is 198.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WGS on February 23, 2023 was 3.26M shares.

Assessing the Risk and Potential of GeneDx Holdings Corp.’s (WGS) Stock

The stock of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) has seen a 11.73% increase in the past week, with a 16.34% rise in the past month, and a -25.75% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.44% for WGS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.34% for WGS stock, with a simple moving average of -56.95% for the last 200 days.

WGS Trading at 28.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.88%, as shares surge +25.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WGS rose by +11.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4351. In addition, GeneDx Holdings Corp. saw 75.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WGS

Equity return is now at value -58.60, with -39.60 for asset returns.