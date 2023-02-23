Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN)’s stock price has increased by 4.09 compared to its previous closing price of 93.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/18/22 that Analyst Sentiment on Garmin Treks Higher. This Analyst Just Upgraded the Stock.

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.96. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) is $108.67, which is $9.4 above the current market price. The public float for GRMN is 153.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GRMN on February 23, 2023 was 954.72K shares.

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

GRMN stock saw a decrease of 0.50% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.72% and a quarterly a decrease of 7.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.09% for Garmin Ltd. (GRMN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.37% for GRMN stock, with a simple moving average of 3.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRMN stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for GRMN by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for GRMN in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $97 based on the research report published on November 09th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRMN reach a price target of $109, previously predicting the price at $137. The rating they have provided for GRMN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 02nd, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to GRMN, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on March 18th of the previous year.

GRMN Trading at 1.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares sank -0.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRMN rose by +0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.15. In addition, Garmin Ltd. saw 5.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRMN starting from PEMBLE CLIFTON A, who sale 6,875 shares at the price of $91.30 back on Dec 16. After this action, PEMBLE CLIFTON A now owns 133,358 shares of Garmin Ltd., valued at $627,686 using the latest closing price.

Munn Matthew, the VP, Man. Director – Auto OEM of Garmin Ltd., sale 1,797 shares at $92.96 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Munn Matthew is holding 11,340 shares at $167,049 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.46 for the present operating margin

+58.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Garmin Ltd. stands at +21.72. Equity return is now at value 16.00, with 12.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.93.